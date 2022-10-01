BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $295,430.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

