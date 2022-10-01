BLink Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $309,092.93 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.78 or 0.99982992 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00083198 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

