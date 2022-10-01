Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.09

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of BSIF opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Friday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.86.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
