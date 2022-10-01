BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLUA remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,430. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

