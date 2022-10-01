Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth $37,252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3,353.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 818,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 384,146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2,373.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 209,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 201,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

