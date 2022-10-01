Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,299. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.