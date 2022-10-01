Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 8,230 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

