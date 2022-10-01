Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,686. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

