Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $827.78. The company had a trading volume of 627,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,284. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $905.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

