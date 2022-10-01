Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $61.69. 8,794,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

