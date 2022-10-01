Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,892,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

