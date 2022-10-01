Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

