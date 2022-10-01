Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.4% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.29. 2,667,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.83. The company has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

