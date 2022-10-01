Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.