Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.