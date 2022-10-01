Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 7,195 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $144.55. 2,517,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,759. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.18 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

