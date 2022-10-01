Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.53. 1,223,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,689. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.