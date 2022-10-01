Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 90,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 1,027,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

