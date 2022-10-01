Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

