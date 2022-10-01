Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

