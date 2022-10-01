Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,570 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,871,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

