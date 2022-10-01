Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

