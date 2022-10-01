Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.