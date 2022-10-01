Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

