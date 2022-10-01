Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

