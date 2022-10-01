Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 149.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

