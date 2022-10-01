Bright Union (BRIGHT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Bright Union has a total market capitalization of $150,642.35 and $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bright Union coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bright Union has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.29 or 0.99990303 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082757 BTC.

About Bright Union

Bright Union is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2021. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bright Union Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BrightID is a social identity network that allows people to prove to applications that they aren’t using multiple accounts. It solves the unique identity problem through the creation and analysis of a social graph. BrightID is a public good that exists for the benefit of humanity. It is a decentralized, open-source technology seeking to reform identity verification–and thus lay the groundwork for a free and democratic society. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bright Union should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bright Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

