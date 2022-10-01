BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
BrightView Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. BrightView has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $738.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.32.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
