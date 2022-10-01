BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. BrightView has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $738.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.32.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BrightView by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

