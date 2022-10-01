Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.81. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $546.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

