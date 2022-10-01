Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.