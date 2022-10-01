Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

