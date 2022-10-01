Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $122.13

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

