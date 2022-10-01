Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $55.92

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.92.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.51.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

