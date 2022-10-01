BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

BRP Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,354. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BRP by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

