BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys $189,044.16 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,095,818.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

