Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.01 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 12865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$522.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

