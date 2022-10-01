BT.Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48,252.00 (BT)

BT.Finance (BT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One BT.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. BT.Finance has a market capitalization of $48,252.00 and $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BT.Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BT.Finance Profile

BT.Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 coins. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. The official website for BT.Finance is bt.finance.

BT.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance is a smart DeFi yield aggregator based on ethereum ecosystem, targets the best and sustainable yield for tokens.The Vaults are divided into 3 pools as Stable Profits Pool, High Yield Pool and Smart Hybrid Pool to all users with various risk tolerances. The BT Vault v1 is to earn $CRV $SUSHI $PICKLE $BADGER $LDO $BAS $MIS $FXS from other excellent DeFi yield aggregators and platforms, thanks for their innovative products and hard work.Security is its first priority, BT.Finance will have insurance fund to buy insurance from Defi insurance platforms such as Nexus Mutual and Cover Protocol besides the peckshield security audit.The project is launched by the community, it will run with Dao that is governed by the vote of the community. BT.Finance invites senior people in the blockchain industry and fund managers to serve as a strategist and economic advisers to the development team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BT.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BT.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BT.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BT.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.