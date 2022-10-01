BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 116.8% in September

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTBIF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

