CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CACI International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.06. 126,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,292. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

