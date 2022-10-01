Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calbee Price Performance

CLBEY stock traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869. Calbee has a 12 month low of 4.27 and a 12 month high of 6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Featured Articles

