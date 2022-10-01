Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $938,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $478,882,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after buying an additional 1,067,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after buying an additional 1,037,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $84,366,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

CM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

