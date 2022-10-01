Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Shares Up 14.3%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $217.36 and last traded at $217.36. 79 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.20.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.93.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Tire (CDNTF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.