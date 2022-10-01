Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 1,644,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,619,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.