Capital Advantage Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $25,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.70. 193,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

