Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

MGC traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 338,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

