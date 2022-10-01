Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 2,790 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.