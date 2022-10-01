Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 26,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $527.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 87,929 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

