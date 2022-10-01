Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 26,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $527.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 87,929 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

