Carbon Coin (CXRBN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CXRBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

