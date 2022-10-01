Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

NYSE:TMO opened at $507.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

