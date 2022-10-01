Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $247,666,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $120.33 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.18 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

