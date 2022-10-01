Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. First Command Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

